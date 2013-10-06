CORRECTED-UN Syria peace envoy Brahimi says again that Geneva talks not a certainty

(Makes clear that Brahimi’s previous remarks were made last Sunday)

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - United Nations peace envoy for Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, repeated on Sunday that it is not certain that peace talks will take place in mid-November in Geneva as planned.

Asked if the conference was a certainty, he said in an interview with TV5 television and RFI radio: “No, this is not a certainty. I am trying to invite...I am encouraging everybody to come to Geneva in the second half of November.”

Brahimi said last Sunday the meeting was “not 100 percent certain”. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Louise Ireland)