Annan says Syria agrees to April 10 ceasefire - US diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, April 2 (Reuters) - U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan told the U.N. Security Council that Syria has agreed to an April 10 ceasefire, to be followed by an end to opposition fighting within 48 hours of that, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said on Monday.

“Mr. Annan asked the Security Council to support the April 10 deadline and given the urgency of the situation to begin consideration of a potential U.N. monitoring mission,” Rice told reporters after Annan briefed the 15-nation council via video link.