TIMELINE-Syrian guns fall silent as ceasefire starts

April 12 (Reuters) - Here is a timeline of events in Syria since protests began.

March 15, 2011 - About 40 people join a protest in Hameediyeh market in Old Damascus, chanting political slogans in a brief first challenge to the Baath Party before dispersing into side streets.

April 19 - Government passes bill lifting 48 years of emergency rule.

July 31 - Syrian tanks storm Hama after a month-long siege.

Nov. 12 - Arab League suspends Syria.

Nov. 27 - Arab states vote to impose economic sanctions.

Nov. 30 - Turkey says it has suspended all financial credit dealings with Syria and frozen Syrian government assets.

Dec. 7 - President Bashar al-Assad denies ordering his troops to kill peaceful demonstrators, telling U.S. television channel ABC that only a “crazy” leader kills his own people.

Dec. 19 - Syria signs Arab League peace plan, agrees to let monitors into the country.

Jan. 22, 2012 - Arab League urges Assad to step down and hand over power to a deputy, a call Syria rejects a day later.

Jan. 24 - The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council says it is withdrawing its 55 monitors from the 165-strong monitoring mission. Syria agrees to extend mission but four days later the Arab League suspends it.

Feb. 4 - Russia and China veto resolution in U.N. Security Council, backed by Arab League, calling for Assad to step down.

Feb. 16 - The U.N. General Assembly approves a resolution endorsing the Arab League plan calling for Assad to step aside.

Feb. 23 - Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan is appointed U.N.-Arab League envoy to Syria.

Feb. 24 - Foreign ministers from more than 50 countries meet in Tunis for the inaugural “Friends of Syria” meeting. Russia and China, allies of Syria, decide not to attend.

Feb. 28 - Assad decrees that a new constitution is in force after officials say nearly 90 percent of voters endorsed it in a Feb. 26 referendum. Opponents and the West dismiss the reforms and the referendum as a sham.

March 1 - Syrian rebels pull out of the besieged Baba Amr district of Homs after more than three weeks of bombardment.

March 11 - Annan ends talks with Assad and leaves Syria with little sign of progress. Assad tells Annan that opposition “terrorists” are blocking any political solution.

March 13 - Assad sets parliamentary elections under his country’s new constitution for May 7.

March 21 - Russia and China join the rest of the U.N. Security Council to back Annan to end the conflict.

March 27 - Annan says Syria has accepted the U.N.-sponsored peace plan.

-- Assad visits the Baba Amr former rebel stronghold in Homs, apparently to make the point that he can now tour the streets of the once bitterly fought-over district.

-- U.N. raises toll to more than 9,000 civilians killed.

March 29 - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon joins Arab leaders at an Arab League summit in Baghdad and urges Assad to implement a U.N.-backed peace plan to end the violence. Damascus had said it will reject any initiative taken at the summit.

March 31 - Syria says the revolt is over, but the army shells opposition areas and rebels say they will not cease fire until tanks, artillery and heavy weapons are withdrawn.

April 1 - At a second “Friends of Syria” meeting, western and Arab nations warn Assad not to delay adopting the peace plan.

April 2 - Annan tells the Security Council that Syria has accepted an April 10 deadline to begin withdrawing its troops from around towns and cities and for a truce to start 48 hours later.

April 8 - Syria demands written guarantees insurgents will stop fighting before it pulls back troops under the peace plan.

-- Annan says an “unacceptable” escalation in violence in Syria violates guarantees made to him.

April 9 - Stray bullets from clashes between Syrian soldiers and rebels along the Turkish border wound five people, including two Turkish officials, in a refugee camp in Turkey.

-- China urges Syria and opposition groups to abide by promises to cease fire.

April 10 - Annan appeals to the U.N. Security Council to help prevent the collapse of his peace-bid, after Damascus ignores a deadline to withdraw troops and stop their shelling.

April 12 - Syrian troops hold their fire after the U.N.-backed ceasefire takes effect, after heavy shelling.