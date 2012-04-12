FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton says G-8 welcomes ceasefire in Syria
April 12, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

Clinton says G-8 welcomes ceasefire in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Clinton said on Thursday that Group of Eight foreign ministers welcomed the report by former U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan that violence in Syria had abated, “at least for the moment.”

Speaking to reporters after the foreign ministers met in Washington, Clinton said the ceasefire in Syria was an important step, but was just one element of Annan’s plan. She added that the plan was not a “menu of options” and that humanitarian groups must have access to Syria.

