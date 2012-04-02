U.S. funds accountability project for Syria rights abuses

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The United States will join with international partners to establish an “accountability clearinghouse” for Syria to track evidence of human rights violations during the government’s bloody crackdown on protests, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

The clearinghouse will collect, analyze and securely store information on rights violations with a view to future prosecutions or reconciliation programs, it said.

“These efforts will also help develop trial-ready dossiers against individuals responsible for violations of international or domestic criminal law,” the department said in a statement.

The new body would be guided by a steering committee made up of Syrians and their international partners, it said.

The United Nations’ Human Rights Council last month condemned what it called sharply escalating violations by Syrian security forces and extended the mandate of investigators documenting crimes against humanity that include executions and torture.

U.S.-based rights group Human Rights Watch has said armed Syrian opposition fighters have also committed serious abuses including kidnapping, detention and torture of security force members and government supporters..

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met in Istanbul on Sunday with western and Arab nations, who jointly called on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to take immediate steps to end the year-long crackdown..

‘PROSECUTOR‘S UNIT’

The State Department said the new clearinghouse could coordinate projects including training Syrian investigators and lawyers collecting evidence of abuses, and setting up a secure storage facility and database to hold the information.

It could also establish a “prosecutor’s unit” to collect and analyze available evidence to support possible future prosecutions in Syrian, hybrid or international courts, it said.

The United States will provide $1.25 million to help launch the clearinghouse and ask other partner nations to chip in with funding for the group, which may complement the work of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The United Nations says Syrian soldiers and security forces have killed more than 9,000 people over the past 12 months. Damascus says rebels have killed 3,000 troops and police and has blamed the unrest on foreign-backed “terrorists”.

U.N. officials have compiled a list of senior Syrian officials suspected of crimes against humanity in the uprising against Assad, but experts say potential future international prosecutions could be stymied by Russia and China’s opposition on the U.N. Security Council.