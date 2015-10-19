FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria's Hoboob extends bid deadline for 200,000 T wheat tender
October 19, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

Syria's Hoboob extends bid deadline for 200,000 T wheat tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Syria’s General Establishment for Cereal Processing and Trade has extended the deadline for receiving offers for it to buy 200,000 tonnes of wheat by a week, a government source said on Monday.

The deadline has been extended to Oct. 26 to give exporters more chance to submit all necessary documents for the tender, the source said.

Traders had originally been given a Monday deadline to submit their offers for the tender. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Paul Tait)

