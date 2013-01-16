FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia blames "terrorist" foes of Assad for Aleppo blasts
January 16, 2013 / 11:45 AM / in 5 years

Russia blames "terrorist" foes of Assad for Aleppo blasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday condemned blasts that killed 87 people in the Syrian city of Aleppo and blamed the explosions on “terrorist” it said were seeking revenge for losses in the conflict with government forces.

“We condemn the latest mass killing in most decisive way,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement about the blasts on Tuesday at an Aleppo university. It called the explosions “revenge by terrorists for significant losses they have sustained in the confrontation with government forces.”

