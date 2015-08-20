UPDATE 1-Food distributor Sysco adds Peltz to its board

(Adds details, background)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Food distributor Sysco Corp added Nelson Peltz to its board, days after the activist investor disclosed a 7.1 percent stake in the company and called its shares “undervalued”.

Sysco said it was also appointing Josh Frank, a partner at Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP, to the board effective Friday.

The company said it had expanded its board to 12 members from 10 and Peltz and Frank would face election at its annual meeting.

“Sysco is a leader in its business, and we believe it is undervalued and has tremendous long-term potential,” Peltz said on Thursday.

Peltz’s Trian, now the food distributor’s largest shareholder, said last week Sysco should take steps to improve operating margins, enhance working capital efficiency and consider taking on “prudent amounts” of debt to increase shareholder returns.

It also urged the company to take steps to better align management compensation with the company’s performance.

Sysco, which has reported a rise in quarterly profit just once in the last three years, supplies to restaurants, hospitals and schools around the country as well as the U.S. military.

The company in June dropped plans to buy smaller rival US Foods for $3.5 billion after the Federal Trade Commission won a lawsuit to block the deal.

Peltz has pushed for mergers and spinoffs at several food and beverage companies. He was instrumental in carving out Mondelez International Inc from Kraft Foods Inc in 2011.

Sysco’s shares were little changed at $41 in extended trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Don Sebastian)