Sysco's profit falls as meat, poultry costs rise
May 4, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Sysco's profit falls as meat, poultry costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Sysco Corp, the no. 1 U.S. food distributor, reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a rise in meat and poultry prices, a strong dollar and higher expenses.

Sysco, whose proposed $3.5 billion deal to buy smaller rival US Foods Inc is facing opposition from the Federal Trade Commission, said net income fell to $177 million, or 30 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 28 from $180.9 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 4.2 percent to $11.75 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

