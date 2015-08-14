FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Peltz's Trian picks up 7 pct stake in food distributor Sysco
August 14, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Peltz's Trian picks up 7 pct stake in food distributor Sysco

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, share move)

By Subrat Patnaik and Ramkumar Iyer

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz’s hedge fund, Trian Partners, has picked up a more than 7 percent stake in Sysco Corp for about $1.6 billion, calling the largest U.S. food distributor’s shares “undervalued”.

Sysco’s shares jumped as much as 8.7 percent to a 20-month high of $41.87 Friday afternoon.

Trian, which becomes Sysco's largest shareholder following the purchase, said it had been in talks with the company on matters including seeking representation on the board. (1.usa.gov/1UIaKyj)

Peltz has agitated at several food and beverage companies, pushing for mergers and spinoffs. He was instrumental in carving out Mondelez International Inc from Kraft Foods Inc in 2011.

Trian has been urging beverage giant PepsiCo Inc for about two years to separate its lucrative snack division from its beverage business.

Sysco, which has reported a rise in quarterly profit just once in the last three years, supplies to restaurants, hospitals and schools around the country as well as the U.S. military.

The company in June dropped plans to buy smaller rival US Foods for $3.5 billion after the Federal Trade Commission won a lawsuit to block the deal.

Trian said Sysco should take steps to improve operating margins, enhance working capital efficiency and consider taking on “prudent amounts” of debt to increase shareholder returns.

It also urged the company to take steps to better align management compensation with the company’s performance.

Sysco spokesman Charley Wilson said the company welcomes collaborative discussions with investors but could not speculate on Trian’s intentions or future actions.

The company’s shares were up 6.6 percent at $41.07 on Friday. (Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

