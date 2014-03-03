FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-Systemair sells Lindab stake to institutional investors
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 3, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Systemair sells Lindab stake to institutional investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Lindab share code)

STOCKHOLM, March 3 (Reuters) - March 3 (Reuters) - Systemair : * A limited group of institutional investors acquires Systemairs shares in Lindab * Makes a capital gain of approximately SEK 250 million on the sale of the

shares * The shares were sold at a price of 72 SEK, corresponding to 30 day volume weighted price * CEO says "privately i own 800,000 shares in Lindab, which i intend to keep" * CEO says "Lindab's latest financial statement shows that the company is developing positively. For Systemair and its shareholders, it seems rational that when an opportunity arises that is good for Lindab and Systemair leave ownership ahead and use the incoming payment to further develop the business in Systemair." Link to press release: here (Av Johannes Hellström)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.