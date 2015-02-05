FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlueCrest spin-out BlueTrend hedge fund gained 9.5 pct in Jan
February 5, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

BlueCrest spin-out BlueTrend hedge fund gained 9.5 pct in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Systematica Investments, which spun out of BlueCrest Capital Management in January, gained 9.52 percent in its BlueTrend hedge fund last month, according to a letter to investors seen by Reuters.

The computer-driven hedge fund, led by BlueCrest’s former head of systematic trading, Leda Braga, manages $7.6 billion and is one of the top performers in a month when similar strategies, as measured by industry tracker Eurekahedge, gained 4.7 percent on an average.

The returns mark the third-best monthly performance for the fund, which launched over 10 years ago.

Ed Orlebar, a spokesman for Systematica, declined comment.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
