MOVES-SYZ Asset Management names Michael Clements as European equities head
September 16, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-SYZ Asset Management names Michael Clements as European equities head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - SYZ Asset Management, the institutional arm of Swiss banking group SYZ & Co, appointed Michael Clements as head of European equities.

Clements will manage SYZ Asset Management’s flagship funds Oyster European Opportunities, Oyster European Selection and Oyster Continental European Selection.

Michael Clements will take over from Eric Bendahan, who has left for new opportunities after nine years at SYZ & Co.

Before joining SYZ Asset Management, Clements was associated with Franklin Templeton for six years.

