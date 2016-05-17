BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development says 2015 dividend payment date

May 17 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development (Group) Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on May 23, and holders of B shares recorded on May 26
* Says the company’s shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24 for A shares and May 26 for B shares respectively
* Says dividends for B shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars
