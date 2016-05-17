FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2016 / 7:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development says 2015 dividend payment date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development (Group) Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on May 23, and holders of B shares recorded on May 26

* Says the company’s shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24 for A shares and May 26 for B shares respectively

* Says dividends for B shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qlwULK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

