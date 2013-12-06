FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Croatia's largest telecom firm enters electricity market
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 6, 2013 / 2:27 PM / 4 years ago

Croatia's largest telecom firm enters electricity market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZAGREB, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Croatia’s biggest telecom operator, T-HT, said on Friday it would start delivering electricity to local households and companies from next week as part of diversification plans.

The country’s electricity market was liberalised when Croatia joined the European Union earlier this year.

The country’s main electricity supplier is state-owned Hrvatska Elektroprivreda (HEP) which controls just over 90 percent of the market. There are two other providers, GEN-I from Slovenia and RWE Energija from Germany. T-HT will be the fourth after obtaining a licence to supply electricity in October.

“Amid tough competition we preserved our position of the top telecom operator and I‘m confident we can also become the main alternative electricity supplier in Croatia,” T-HT’s Chief Executive, Ivica Mudrinic, said in a statement.

T-HT, majority owned by Deutsche Telekom, serves some 1.3 million landline customers and around 2.4 million mobile subscribers in the country of 4.4 million people. Its main local telecom competitors are Vipnet, owned by Telekom Austria, and Sweden’s Tele2.

T-HT reported a 31 percent drop in nine-month net profit to 964 million kuna ($172.27 million) and an eight percent fall in revenues to 5.21 billion kuna, largely due to growing competition and weak consumer spending. Croatia’s economy is in recession for the fifth year in a row. ($1 = 5.5958 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.