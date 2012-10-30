FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatian telecom operator T-HT's profit, sales fall
October 30, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Croatian telecom operator T-HT's profit, sales fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZAGREB, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Croatia’s biggest telecom operator, T-HT , said protracted economic decline, tough competition and an unfavourable regulatory framework hurt its profit.

T-HT warned the tough conditions meant it had lowered its financial expectations for the year, without giving details.

The company, majority-owned by Deusche Telekom, posted a 6.4 percent year-on-year decline in net profit in the first nine months, to 1.39 billion kuna ($239 million). Revenues fell 7.1 percent to 5.66 billion kuna.

“The economic environment in Croatia remains sluggish,” Chief Executive Ivica Mudrinic, said in a statement.

“At the same time, competition remains intense and the regulatory regime tight. The combined impact of those factors has led us to somewhat decrease our financial expectations for this year.”

The company had previously forecast 2012 revenues below 2011’s level.

“We were nevertheless able to implement cost discipline and maintain margins,” Mudrinic said.

Last July, the government scrapped a special six-percent tax on mobile services which had been a burden for the company, costing it some 56 million kuna this year.

Croatia, which is scheduled to join the European Union next July, is facing a fourth consecutive year of economic contraction.

T-HT has more than 1.2 million landline customers and some 2.4 million mobile subscribers in the country of 4.4 million people.

Its main local competitors are Vipnet, owned by Telekom Austria and Sweden’s Tele2.

$1 = 5.8147 Croatian kunas Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

