Deutsche Telekom puts sale Dutch mobile business on ice - FT
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 19, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Telekom puts sale Dutch mobile business on ice - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has put the sale of T-Mobile Netherlands on ice after the terms it was offered by bidders fell short of its expectations, The Financial Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the deal.

The paper said on Friday that one of the people said negotiations could resume, given Telekom’s desire to exit markets where it cannot add extra services like fixed line broadband and television.

Deutsche Telekom declined to comment on the report.

People familiar with the transaction told Reuters last week that Telekom had narrowed the bidders for the Dutch mobile business to U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Apollo.

Both were expected to submit final bids that could value the unit at more than 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion).

$1 = 0.9004 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
