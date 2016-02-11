FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warburg, Apollo ready bids for T-Mobile Netherlands -sources
February 11, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Warburg, Apollo ready bids for T-Mobile Netherlands -sources

Arno Schuetze, Pamela Barbaglia

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The sale of Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile Netherlands division has become a two-horse race between U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Apollo, people familiar with the transaction said.

The investors are expected to hand in final bids on Monday, which may value the unit at more than 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), the sources said.

Deutsche Telekom and Warburg declined to comment, while Apollo was not immediately available for comment.

Deutsche Telekom is weighing an exit from the Netherlands because it is a very competitive market where consumers are quickly shifting to all-inclusive mobile and fixed bundles.

The group may, however, opt to keep the business if it fails to get an acceptable price, one of the sources said. ($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Additional reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

