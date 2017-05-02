Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it plans to roll out fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019.
T-Mobile said it was targeting full nationwide 5G coverage by 2020.
New 5G networks are expected to provide speeds at least 10 times and up to maybe 100 times faster than today's 4G networks, with the potential to connect at least 100 billion devices with download speeds that can reach 10 gigabits per second.
Bigger rivals Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc are already moving closer to adopting 5G technology.
While AT&T launched its 5G customer trial in December, Verizon plans to offer 5G network to certain customers in 11 U.S. cities in the first half of 2017. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.