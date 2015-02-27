FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T-Mobile US CEO says makes sense to team up with Dish
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

T-Mobile US CEO says makes sense to team up with Dish

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US chief executive said on Friday it made sense to team up with U.S. satellite TV company Dish.

“Dish and we, that makes some sense,” John Legere told investors at Deutsche Telekom’s capital markets day.

“It makes sense from the standpoint of integrating that spectrum and capability and deploying it at our network,” he said, referring to the spectrum Dish bought last month in the auction of airwaves for mobile data, which yielded record proceeds of $44.9 billion.

Deutsche Telekom owns 66.3 percent of T-Mobile US. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
