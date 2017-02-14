BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 T-Mobile US Inc, the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 23.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it continued to win customers from bigger rivals AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.
The company's net income rose to $390 million, or 45 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $297 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $10.18 billion from $8.25 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.