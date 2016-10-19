FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says T-Mobile to pay $48 mln settlement over disclosures
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 2:21 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. says T-Mobile to pay $48 mln settlement over disclosures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc has agreed to pay $48 million to resolve a federal probe into whether it adequately disclosed speed and data restrictions for its "unlimited" data plan subscribers, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.

The settlement includes a $7.5 million fine, $35.5 million in consumer benefits for T-Mobile and Metro PCS customers with "unlimited" plans, and at least $5 million in services and equipment to U.S. schools "to bridge the homework gap facing today's students," the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
