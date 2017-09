June 6 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc said on Monday it will give a full share of the wireless company’s stock to every primary postpaid account holder to turn its customers into shareholders.

The company said in a statement it has also launched a “T-Mobile Tuesdays” app to give customers free weekly gifts such as food, movie tickets and ride shares. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)