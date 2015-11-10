FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T-Mobile users can stream video services without using up data allotment
November 10, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

T-Mobile users can stream video services without using up data allotment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc will let customers stream video services such as Netflix Inc , Dish Network Corp’s Sling TV, Hulu and HBO Now on their mobile devices without having it count against their data allotment, Chief Executive John Legere said on Tuesday.

Legere introduced the wireless provider’s new video streaming offering called “Binge On” at an event in Los Angeles.

The initiative does not violate U.S. net neutrality rules, Legere added.

Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

