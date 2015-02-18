FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T. Rowe Price launches two bond funds
#Funds News
February 18, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

T. Rowe Price launches two bond funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc said on Wednesday it launched a global unconstrained bond fund aimed to offer some protection against rising interest rates and a global high-income fund focused on achieving capital appreciation in high-yield bonds worldwide.

T. Rowe’s Global Uncontrained Bond Fund is managed by Arif Husain, who is also the company’s head of international fixed income.

Its Global High Income Bond Fund is overseen by Mark Vaselkiv and Mike Della Vedova. Vaselkiv also manages its High Yield Fund and institutional high yield strategies, and Della Vedova also manages the firm’s institutional European high-yield strategies, T. Rowe said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

