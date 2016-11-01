FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MOVES-T. Rowe Price CIO Brian Rogers to retire
November 1, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 10 months ago

MOVES-T. Rowe Price CIO Brian Rogers to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc said on Tuesday Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Brian Rogers would retire on March 31, after nearly 35 years with the company.

Rogers, who has been CIO since 2004, will continue on the board as non-executive chair after his retirement, the company said.

T. Rowe Price appointed six executives as CIOs effective March.

Rob Sharps will be group CIO, Henry Ellenbogen CIO of US equity growth, David Giroux CIO of US equity multi-discipline, John Linehan CIO of US equity value, Justin Thomson CIO of international equity and Mark Vaselkiv CIO of fixed income. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

