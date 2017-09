LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TA Associates has sold its 10.6 percent stake in Jupiter Fund Management for 197.2 million pounds ($328.79 million), a stockmarket filing showed on Wednesday.

TA Associates sold 48.6 millon shares in the British fund manager at a price of 406 pence per share.

Jupiter shares closed on Tuesday at 428.7 pence.

The sale was run by JP Morgan.