Feb 5 (Reuters) - Taaleritehdas Oyj :

* Will start construction works in Africa for $50 million

* Will build skyscrapers in Kigali, Ruanda and Maputo, Mozambique

* The Kigali project will be ready in spring 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1xo5EZX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)