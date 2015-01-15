FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-TA Associates promotes 13 executives
January 15, 2015

MOVES-TA Associates promotes 13 executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - TA Associates, a global private equity firm, said it had promoted 13 investment staff members in its Boston, London, Menlo Park and Mumbai offices, effective January 1, 2015.

Ashutosh Agrawal, M Roy Burns, Mark Carter, and Jason Werlin were promoted to managing director from director. Birker Bahnsen, William Christ, James Hart, and Morgan Seigler were promoted to director from principal.

Three others were promoted to senior vice president from vice president while two executive were promoted to vice president from senior associate. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)

