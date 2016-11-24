FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Tabcorp buys 9.9 percent stake in takeover target Tatts - source
November 24, 2016 / 9:25 PM / in 9 months

Australia's Tabcorp buys 9.9 percent stake in takeover target Tatts - source

Jamie Freed

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Tabcorp Holdings on Thursday evening purchased control of a 9.9 percent stake in its takeover target Tatts Group for about A$639 million, said a source familiar with the situation.

The shares were bought at A$4.35 each through a cash-settled equity swap with UBS that gives Tabcorp voting rights, with the deal meant to make it harder for an interloper to break up an agreed merger between the pair, the source told Reuters.

Tabcorp could not be reached immediately for comment.

Tabcorp, Australia's biggest bookmaker, last month agreed to acquire lottery operator Tatts for A$6.4 billion to create a gambling powerhouse in an effort to fend off a growing challenge from overseas online rivals.

The merger, which remains subject to approval from Australia's competition regulator, is being done via a scheme of arrangement. That will require the approval of 75 percent of Tatts shareholders. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Toby Chopra)

