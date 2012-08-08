FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Tabcorp year profit up 12.7 pct, meets expectations
August 8, 2012 / 10:56 PM / in 5 years

Australia's Tabcorp year profit up 12.7 pct, meets expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian gaming group Tabcorp met analyst expectations with a 12.7 percent rise in full-year net profit for the year ending June, and said it began the current financial year with good momentum.

Full-year net profit from continuing operations was A$340 million ($359.30 million), compared with A$301.6 million reported a year earlier

Expectations were for A$339 million, according to a Reuters survey of seven analysts.

The company said financial year 2013 had started well and it would benefit from growth opportunities such as the new Victorian Keno business.

It targets a dividend payout ratio of 80 percent of net profit excluding the expected write-off of Victorian gaming goodwill in the first half.

Shares in Tabcorp last traded at A$3.31, up from July lows below A$3.

$1 = 0.9463 Australian dollars Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by John Mair

