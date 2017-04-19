TABLE-Daiwa House Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Apr 19 (Reuters) Daiwa House Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2017 ended Aug 31, 2016 to Aug 31, 2017 to Feb 28, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 17.53 9.69 19.34 19.65 (+80.9 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) (+10.3 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) Net 4.39 3.21 6.13 6.55 (+36.7 pct ) (+1.1 pct ) (+39.5 pct ) (+6.9 pct ) Div 4,800 yen 4,537 yen 4,800 yen 5,050 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8984.T