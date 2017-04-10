TABLE-Fukuoka Reit-6 MTH results

Apr 10 (Reuters) Fukuoka Reit Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2017 ended Aug 31, 2016 to Aug 31, 2017 to Feb 28, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.73 8.23 8.11 8.13 (+18.2 pct ) (-1.3 pct ) (-16.7 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Net 4.20 938 mln 2.54 2.59 (+347.5 pct ) (-64.8 pct ) (-39.5 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) Div 3,398 yen 1,256 yen 3,400 yen 3,470 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8968.T