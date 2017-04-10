FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 4 months ago

TABLE-Fukuoka Reit-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 10 (Reuters) 
Fukuoka Reit Corp         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Feb 28, 2017  ended Aug 31, 2016     to Aug 31, 2017     to Feb 28, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    9.73                8.23                8.11                8.13
                      (+18.2 pct )         (-1.3 pct )        (-16.7 pct )         (+0.2 pct )
  Net                         4.20             938 mln                2.54                2.59
                     (+347.5 pct )        (-64.8 pct )        (-39.5 pct )         (+2.1 pct )
  Div                    3,398 yen           1,256 yen           3,400 yen           3,470 yen

