3 months ago
TABLE-Global One Real Estate Investment-6 MTH results
#Financials
May 19, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Global One Real Estate Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) 
Global One Real Estate Investment Corp         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Mar 31, 2017  ended Sep 30, 2016     to Sep 30, 2017     to Mar 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    4.42                4.44                5.13                5.03
                       (-0.3 pct )         (+8.8 pct )        (+15.8 pct )         (-1.9 pct )
  Net                         1.45                1.43                1.70                1.77
                       (+1.9 pct )        (+32.6 pct )        (+16.7 pct )         (+4.2 pct )
  Div                    7,494 yen           7,357 yen           7,690 yen           7,890 yen

