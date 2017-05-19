TABLE-Global One Real Estate Investment-6 MTH results

May 19 (Reuters) Global One Real Estate Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2017 ended Sep 30, 2016 to Sep 30, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.42 4.44 5.13 5.03 (-0.3 pct ) (+8.8 pct ) (+15.8 pct ) (-1.9 pct ) Net 1.45 1.43 1.70 1.77 (+1.9 pct ) (+32.6 pct ) (+16.7 pct ) (+4.2 pct ) Div 7,494 yen 7,357 yen 7,690 yen 7,890 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8958.T