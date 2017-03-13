TABLE-Healthcare & Medical Investment-6 MTH results

Mar 13 (Reuters) Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2017 ended Jul 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 784 mln 771 mln 1.16 1.18 (+1.6 pct ) (+3.5 pct ) (+48.3 pct ) (+1.4 pct ) Net 293 mln 281 mln 514 mln 479 mln (+4.2 pct ) (-14.3 pct ) (+75.1 pct ) (-6.8 pct ) Div 2,440 yen 2,340 yen 2,665 yen 2,483 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3455.T