TABLE-Ichigo Hotel Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Mar 15 (Reuters) Ichigo Hotel Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2017 ended Jul 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.56 774 mln 1.69 1.70 (+101.4 pct ) (+291.5 pct ) (+8.5 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) Net 808 mln 391 mln 783 mln 787 mln (+106.5 pct ) (+499.5 pct ) (-3.0 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Div 3,137 yen 2,825 yen 3,043 yen 3,058 yen