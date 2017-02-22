TABLE-Invincible Investment-6 MTH results

Feb 22 (Reuters) Invincible Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Dec 31, 2016 ended Jun 30, 2016 to Jun 30, 2017 to Dec 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.51 8.16 9.29 10.50 (+16.6 pct ) (+18.9 pct ) (-2.4 pct ) (+13.1 pct ) Net 5.43 4.36 4.59 5.65 (+24.5 pct ) (+47.8 pct ) (-15.5 pct ) (+23.1 pct ) Div 1,477 yen 1,125 yen 1,185 yen 1,460 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8963.T