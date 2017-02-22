FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Invincible Investment-6 MTH results
February 22, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 6 months ago

TABLE-Invincible Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) 
Invincible Investment Corp         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Dec 31, 2016  ended Jun 30, 2016     to Jun 30, 2017     to Dec 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    9.51                8.16                9.29               10.50
                      (+16.6 pct )        (+18.9 pct )         (-2.4 pct )        (+13.1 pct )
  Net                         5.43                4.36                4.59                5.65
                      (+24.5 pct )        (+47.8 pct )        (-15.5 pct )        (+23.1 pct )
  Div                    1,477 yen           1,125 yen           1,185 yen           1,460 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8963.T

