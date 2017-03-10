BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings seeks premium listing in London
* PSH intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to official list of UK listing authority
Mar 10 (Reuters) Japan Logistics Fund Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2017 ended Jul 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.75 7.58 7.96 8.23 (+2.2 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) (+2.7 pct ) (+3.4 pct ) Net 3.59 3.56 3.66 3.74 (+0.8 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) (+1.9 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) Div 4,081 yen 4,048 yen 4,160 yen 4,250 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8967.T
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of the bonds issued under ING Bank N.V.'s (A+/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bond programmes at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, following the programmes' annual review. These relate to ING's hard- and soft-bullet programme (ING HSB) and its soft-bullet programme (ING SB). KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bonds' 'AAA' rating are based on ING's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (I