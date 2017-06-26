BRIEF-Shopping Centres Australasia Property acquires Worongary Town Centre for $46.3 mln
June 26 Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd:
Jun 26 (Reuters) Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 15.11 15.11 Net 6.82 6.80 Div 7,160 yen 7,140 yen
* Says it signs a commitment line agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, on June 26