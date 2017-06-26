Jun 26 (Reuters) Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 15.11 15.11 Net 6.82 6.80 Div 7,160 yen 7,140 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8955.T