TABLE-Japan Real Estate Investment-6 MTH results

May 16 (Reuters) Japan Real Estate Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2017 ended Sep 30, 2016 to Sep 30, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 30.82 30.77 31.59 31.49 (+0.1 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) (+2.5 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) Net 11.19 10.95 11.54 11.60 (+2.2 pct ) (+1.8 pct ) (+3.2 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Div 8,544 yen 8,361 yen 8,810 yen 8,860 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8952.T