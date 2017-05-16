FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Japan Real Estate Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) 
Japan Real Estate Investment Corp         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Mar 31, 2017  ended Sep 30, 2016     to Sep 30, 2017     to Mar 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   30.82               30.77               31.59               31.49
                       (+0.1 pct )         (+0.6 pct )         (+2.5 pct )         (-0.3 pct )
  Net                        11.19               10.95               11.54               11.60
                       (+2.2 pct )         (+1.8 pct )         (+3.2 pct )         (+0.5 pct )
  Div                    8,544 yen           8,361 yen           8,810 yen           8,860 yen

