TABLE-Japan Rental Housing investments-6 MTH results

May 15 (Reuters) Japan Rental Housing investments inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2017 ended Sep 30, 2016 to Sep 30, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.32 8.13 8.20 8.24 (+2.3 pct ) (+2.4 pct ) (-1.4 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Net 3.02 2.74 2.92 2.98 (+10.6 pct ) (-3.2 pct ) (-3.5 pct ) (+2.2 pct ) Div 1,901 yen 1,700 yen 1,820 yen 1,860 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8986.T