3 months ago
TABLE-Japan Rental Housing investments-6 MTH results
May 15, 2017 / 8:47 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Japan Rental Housing investments-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) 
Japan Rental Housing investments inc         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Mar 31, 2017  ended Sep 30, 2016     to Sep 30, 2017     to Mar 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    8.32                8.13                8.20                8.24
                       (+2.3 pct )         (+2.4 pct )         (-1.4 pct )         (+0.5 pct )
  Net                         3.02                2.74                2.92                2.98
                      (+10.6 pct )         (-3.2 pct )         (-3.5 pct )         (+2.2 pct )
  Div                    1,901 yen           1,700 yen           1,820 yen           1,860 yen
