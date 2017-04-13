TABLE-Japan Retail Fund Investment-6 MTH results

Apr 13 (Reuters) Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2017 ended Aug 31, 2016 to Aug 31, 2017 to Feb 28, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 31.59 37.08 31.04 31.26 (-14.8 pct ) (+15.8 pct ) (-1.7 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) Net 11.66 10.82 11.20 11.52 (+7.8 pct ) (-0.8 pct ) (-4.0 pct ) (+2.9 pct ) Div 4,250 yen 4,250 yen 4,250 yen 4,330 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8953.T