TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit-6 MTH results

Apr 14 (Reuters) Lasalle Logiport Reit FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2017 ended Aug 31, 2016 to Aug 31, 2017 to Feb 28, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.85 5.13 5.19 5.12 (-5.4 pct ) (+7.0 pct ) (-1.4 pct ) Net 2.74 2.50 2.39 2.42 (+9.7 pct ) (-12.7 pct ) (+1.1 pct ) Div 2,491 yen 2,269 yen 2,174 yen 2,198 yen