4 months ago
TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit-6 MTH results
#Financials
April 14, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 4 months ago

TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 14 (Reuters) 
Lasalle Logiport Reit         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Feb 28, 2017  ended Aug 31, 2016     to Aug 31, 2017     to Feb 28, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    4.85                5.13                5.19                5.12
                       (-5.4 pct )                             (+7.0 pct )         (-1.4 pct )
  Net                         2.74                2.50                2.39                2.42
                       (+9.7 pct )                            (-12.7 pct )         (+1.1 pct )
  Div                    2,491 yen           2,269 yen           2,174 yen           2,198 yen

