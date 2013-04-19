FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Tough first-quarter for commodity fund managers-Lipper
April 19, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Tough first-quarter for commodity fund managers-Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to remove incorrect company RIC)
    LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Below are tables of the best
and worst performers in the first quarter of 2013 among the
actively managed commodity funds in the Lipper Global database. 
    The return performance is calculated in the fund's local
currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to
Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple
rules-based system of rebalancing, as well as funds that are
wholly focused on natural resource equities.  
    
    Q1 FUND LEADERS  
 FUND NAME                          Q1 (%)      1 YR (%)
 1. SafePort Strategic Metals &     9.30        23.67
 Energy Fund                                    
 2. AEGON Global Commodity Fund     3.22        -1.99
 3. Commerzbank Rohstoff Strategie  1.92        -0.77
 Fonds                                          
 4. DWS Invest Commodity Plus       1.48        -0.17
 5. Credit Suisse Commodity ACCESS  0.75        N.A.
 Strategy Fund                                  
    Q1 FUND LAGGARDS
 FUND NAME                          Q1 (%)      1 YR
 1. BI Basic Long Commodity Fund    -10.51      -25.06
 2. BI Basic Star Commodity Fund    -7.54       -12.71
 3. Fortunity Valores Reales        -4.78       N.A.
 4. AQR Risk-Balanced Commodities   -4.46       N.A.
 Strategy Fund                                  
 5. Invesco Balanced-Risk           -4.36       -10.17
 Commodity Strategy Fund                        
    Source: Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund
research and analysis organisation providing independent insight
on investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge
funds, fund fees and fund expenses.
    Lipper data covers over 231,000 share classes and over
122,000 funds in 61 markets. It provides the free Lipper Leader
ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in over 30
countries.

 (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
