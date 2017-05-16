TABLE-Mori Trust Sogo Reit-6 MTH results

May 16 (Reuters) Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2017 ended Sep 30, 2016 to Sep 30, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.87 8.66 11.58 8.53 (+2.4 pct ) (+1.2 pct ) (+30.5 pct ) (-26.3 pct ) Net 4.72 4.60 6.96 4.62 (+2.7 pct ) (+2.7 pct ) (+47.4 pct ) (-33.6 pct ) Div 3,603 yen 3,570 yen 4,900 yen 3,650 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8961.T