TABLE-Nippon Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Feb 16 (Reuters) Nippon Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Dec 31, 2016 ended Jun 30, 2016 to Jun 30, 2017 to Dec 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.84 6.61 6.92 6.97 (+3.5 pct ) (-1.1 pct ) (+1.2 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) Net 3.05 2.94 3.14 3.14 (+3.8 pct ) (-0.8 pct ) (+2.7 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 7,800 yen 7,519 yen 8,005 yen 8,006 yen