6 months ago
TABLE-Nippon Reit Investment-6 MTH results
February 16, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 6 months ago

TABLE-Nippon Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) 
Nippon Reit Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Dec 31, 2016  ended Jun 30, 2016     to Jun 30, 2017     to Dec 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    6.84                6.61                6.92                6.97
                       (+3.5 pct )         (-1.1 pct )         (+1.2 pct )         (+0.7 pct )
  Net                         3.05                2.94                3.14                3.14
                       (+3.8 pct )         (-0.8 pct )         (+2.7 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Div                    7,800 yen           7,519 yen           8,005 yen           8,006 yen

