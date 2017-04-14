TABLE-Orix Jreit-6 MTH results

Apr 14 (Reuters) Orix Jreit Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2017 ended Aug 31, 2016 to Aug 31, 2017 to Feb 28, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 22.20 20.37 22.17 22.11 (+9.0 pct ) (+2.4 pct ) (-0.2 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) Net 9.11 7.58 8.15 8.25 (+20.2 pct ) (-1.6 pct ) (-10.5 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) Div 3,252 yen 3,000 yen 3,040 yen 3,080 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8954.T