TABLE-Sakura Sogo Reit Investment-11 MTH results

Apr 13 (Reuters) Sakura Sogo Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 11 months 11 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2017 ended Mar 31, 2016 to Aug 31, 2017 to Feb 28, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.25 2.43 2.44 (+107.8 pct ) (+100.5 pct ) Net 509 mln 933 mln 899 mln (+183.3 pct ) (+96.3 pct ) Div 1,529 yen 2,803 yen 2,700 yen