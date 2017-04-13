FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sakura Sogo Reit Investment-11 MTH results
April 13, 2017 / 9:21 AM / 4 months ago

TABLE-Sakura Sogo Reit Investment-11 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 13 (Reuters) 
Sakura Sogo Reit Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                         11 months           11 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Feb 28, 2017  ended Mar 31, 2016     to Aug 31, 2017     to Feb 28, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    2.25                                    2.43                2.44
                                                             (+107.8 pct )       (+100.5 pct )
  Net                      509 mln                                 933 mln             899 mln
                                                             (+183.3 pct )        (+96.3 pct )
  Div                    1,529 yen                               2,803 yen           2,700 yen

