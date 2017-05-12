TABLE-Sekisui House Si Residential Investment-6 MTH results

May 12 (Reuters) Sekisui House Si Residential Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2017 ended Sep 30, 2016 to Sep 30, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.92 6.69 6.90 6.94 (+3.4 pct ) (+2.3 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) Net 2.50 2.19 2.43 2.45 (+14.1 pct ) (-0.8 pct ) (-2.8 pct ) (+0.9 pct ) Div 2,234 yen 2,145 yen 2,200 yen 2,220 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8973.T