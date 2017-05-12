FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sekisui House Si Residential Investment-6 MTH results
May 12, 2017

TABLE-Sekisui House Si Residential Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) 
Sekisui House Si Residential Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Mar 31, 2017  ended Sep 30, 2016     to Sep 30, 2017     to Mar 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    6.92                6.69                6.90                6.94
                       (+3.4 pct )         (+2.3 pct )         (-0.3 pct )         (+0.6 pct )
  Net                         2.50                2.19                2.43                2.45
                      (+14.1 pct )         (-0.8 pct )         (-2.8 pct )         (+0.9 pct )
  Div                    2,234 yen           2,145 yen           2,200 yen           2,220 yen

