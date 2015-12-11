FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Table tennis-Chinese team to get military preparation for Rio
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
December 11, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

Table tennis-Chinese team to get military preparation for Rio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China’s table tennis team will begin training at an army base this month in preparation for next year’s Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, hoping to get a little military discipline, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.

“Military training is a way to reinforce the team’s unity and temper their willpower,” head coach Liu Guoliang, a former Olympic and world table tennis champion, told Xinhua.

China’s team began training in military facilities a few years ago, and it has since become a tradition for the Asian powerhouse who won all four table tennis gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics.

This year’s camp for the first team players will take place from Dec. 22 to 28 in the frigid northeastern province of Liaoning, while the rest of the team stay in Beijing and train there, the report added.

“For table tennis powerhouse China, competition is somehow like a war that must be won. So it always moulds its table tennis squad like an army, literally,” Xinhua said. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.